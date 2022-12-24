RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.