Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

