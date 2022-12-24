Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Juniper Networks by 220.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 324,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Juniper Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

