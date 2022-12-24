YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE WSM opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.