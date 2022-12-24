YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,999 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $145.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

