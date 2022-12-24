YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,090 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter worth $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the first quarter worth about $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta Company Profile

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $104.64.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.