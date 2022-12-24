Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $120.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

