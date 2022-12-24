Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 535 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

