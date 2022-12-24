T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Trimmed by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

