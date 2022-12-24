Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

