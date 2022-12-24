Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

