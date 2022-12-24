Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $45.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.