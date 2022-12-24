Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $45.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
