J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 1,516 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 345,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,561,000 after buying an additional 54,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

