Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,875 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,875 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

