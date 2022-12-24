Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

