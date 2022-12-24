Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

