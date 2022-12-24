Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 287,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGX opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

