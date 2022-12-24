NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 410 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -365.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.64.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

