Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

