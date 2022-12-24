Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

