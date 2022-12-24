Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,688 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after buying an additional 816,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after buying an additional 730,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE HLT opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

