NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $429,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

