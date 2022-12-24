Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

