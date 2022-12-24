The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 632,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.