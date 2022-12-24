Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

HBAN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

