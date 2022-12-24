Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after buying an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $188.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

