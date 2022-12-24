My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 153,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

