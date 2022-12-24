The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

