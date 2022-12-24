Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 206 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

