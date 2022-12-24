Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

