Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

