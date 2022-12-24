UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

Institutional Trading of UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UGI by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 270,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.