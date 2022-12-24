John Brandon Wagner Sells 19,398 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

