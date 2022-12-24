Insider Selling: Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Rating) insider Gregory English sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.70), for a total value of A$311,400.00 ($208,993.29).

Gregory English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Gregory English purchased 2,000,000 shares of Core Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($80,536.91).

The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

