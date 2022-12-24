Colin Joudrie Sells 11,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Colin Joudrie sold 11,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$568,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,874,672.36.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$33.31 and a twelve month high of C$62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.06. The firm has a market cap of C$27.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

