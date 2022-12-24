Colin Joudrie Sells 11,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Colin Joudrie sold 11,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$568,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,874,672.36.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$33.31 and a twelve month high of C$62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.06. The firm has a market cap of C$27.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.