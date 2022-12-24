Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 5,000 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $133.81 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

