Gary Vogel Sells 15,000 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $699.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

