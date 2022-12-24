Jeffrey Sagansky Sells 100,000 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,741,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,041,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Sagansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $1,545,000.00.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
