David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 15,000 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $513.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.05. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 139.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

