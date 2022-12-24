Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $3,088,000.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.24. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $530.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $13,963,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 437,102 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 85.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also

