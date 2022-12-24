Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PHAR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.52 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

