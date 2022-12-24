Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 14,500 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $3,106,045.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,697,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $213.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

MORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.