Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $203,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Shares of SYK opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

