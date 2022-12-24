Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $792.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

