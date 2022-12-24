Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About American Water Works



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

