Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,090 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,973,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,894,000 after buying an additional 105,130 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,991,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after buying an additional 299,261 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 221,805 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

