Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Block by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Block by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $218,385.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,053,969 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Macquarie raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

NYSE SQ opened at $60.89 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

