ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.7 %

ZIM stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 67.39%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

