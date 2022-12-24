Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 36.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MDT opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

