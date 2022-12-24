McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 80,467 shares in the company, valued at $580,971.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,010 shares of company stock worth $152,040. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.